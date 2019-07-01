Man sentenced to prison for series of Massachusetts house breaks

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A local man was sentenced to prison last week for committing at least eight house breaks within six days, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

James Stanzione, 31, pleaded guilty to several charges connected to the break-ins, which the DA’s office said occurred in Seekonk, Swansea and Fall River between July 21 and July 26, 2015. He was sentenced to serve six to nine years in state prison along with two years of supervised probation.

According to the DA’s office, a Bristol County House of Corrections employee identified Stanzione as the suspect after surveillance images from the break-ins were disseminated. The employee told police Stanzione had been released from jail about a month before the break-ins took place.

The DA’s office said Stanzione had been incarcerated at least three times in the past for previous breaking-and-entering convictions.

In all, Stanzione pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of larceny from a building, six counts of unarmed burglary, and two counts of breaking and entering, according to the DA’s office.