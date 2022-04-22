NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A man convicted of killing another man during a drug dispute learned his fate on Friday.

David Antonetty Almestica, 25, was sentenced to life in prison with the potential for parole after 18 years, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

A jury found Antonetty Almestica guilty of second-degree murder and other charges in the deadly 2017 stabbing of 47-year-old Angel Camacho.

Prosecutors said the pair met at a Tallman Street apartment for a cocaine deal and got into an argument over the price, which resulted in Antonetty Almestica stabbing Camacho three times, pushing him down a set of stairs, then kicking him and beating him with a pipe.

“I believe there were people putting children onto a school bus. It was in broad daylight, early in the morning,” Quinn said Friday. “That’s particularly disturbing.”

Quinn said he hopes the outcome provides some degree of closure to the victim’s family, as well as the people who live in the area where the murder took place.

“I can only keep them in my prayers, offer my sympathies and hope there’s a sense of satisfaction that the defendant has been held accountable,” Quinn said of the family. “That will give them some closure, but obviously the loss will always be there.”

A second suspect, John Medeiros, 47, is accused of hiding evidence in the case. He was arrested in 2019 after a year and a half on the run and charged as an accessory to murder after the fact.