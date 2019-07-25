Man sentenced for home invasion

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man who held a mother and son at knifepoint during a home invasion last year has pleaded guilty.

Jose Dias, 46, admitted in court last week to charges of assault and battery, armed assault with intent to rob, and armed assault in a home, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

According to prosecutors, Dias and an accomplice kicked in the door of a Fall River apartment on February 18, 2018, yelling “where’s the stuff.” Prosecutors said the pair ordered a woman and her 14-year-old to kneel on the living room floor while threatening them with a knife.

Prosecutors said Dias then held the knife to the back of a male victim who was also in the living room. At that point, prosecutors said the male victim fought back and overpowered Dias. An upstairs neighbor who heard the commotion came downstairs and helped pin Dias to the ground until police arrived. Dias’ accomplice ran off and has not yet been identified.

The district attorney’s office said Dias previously served prison time for OUI homicide and armed robbery. A judge sentenced Dias to four-and-a-half to eight years in prison for the home invasion.