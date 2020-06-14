Man rescued after water incident in Freetown State Forest

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was flown to Rhode Island Hospital after being rescued from the water in the Freetown State Forest on Sunday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m.

Fire officials said the victim was jumping off “the ledge” into the water with friends when he didn’t come back up. They said someone pulled him out and began CPR.

Upon arrival, emergency crews also worked on the victim, before extricating him through rocky terrain in the woods. There’s no word on his immediate condition.

Freetown Fire and Rescue, Freetown Police, Boston Medflight, and the Department of Conversation & Recreation all responded to the incident.