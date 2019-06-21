Man rescued after falling into Padanaram Harbor

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A man aboard an incoming vessel was rushed to the hospital after he fell off the boat and into the Padanaram Harbor.

According to Dartmouth Harbormaster Steve Melo, a vessel was arriving in Dartmouth Thursday afternoon to deliver a sailboat when a Scottish crew member fell overboard.

Melo said another crew member on board got the attention of Concordia Boatyard rigging specialist Matt Smith, who called for the Dartmouth Harbormaster’s Office.

When crews reached the man in the water, they discovered he was not breathing, but he was able to cough up water when he was hauled into the rescue boat.

The man was brought to the Dartmouth Maritime Center docks where he was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.