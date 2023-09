FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A 21-year-old Fall River man is currently listed as a “missing, endangered” person, according to police.

Thomas Rabuffetti was last seen on Sept. 23 around 10:30 a.m. by members of his family near Cloverdale Farms.

Fall River Police Sgt. Moses Pereira said that so far, police have been unable to locate him.

Anyone who knows of Rabuffetti’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fall River Police Department at (508) 324-2787.