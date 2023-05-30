FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at a car wash faced a judge Tuesday.

Angelo Leo, 33, is charged with murder in the death of 45-year-old Jessenia Simmons.

Police rushed over to Globe Car Wash following reports of a shooting Monday afternoon and found Simmons dead inside one of the self-service bays.

Surveillance video from the car wash shows Leo approaching Simmons and stabbing her with a pocket knife before shooting her, according to First Assistant District Attorney Patrick Bomberg.

Leo took off shortly after the shooting, but later turned himself in at Tiverton police headquarters. He waived extradition to Massachusetts and was formally arraigned in Fall River District Court on Tuesday.

Bomberg described Simmons’ death as “…one of the most brutal things that’s been captured on video in this city.” He revealed in court that Simmons had filed a restraining order against Leo earlier this month, adding that she feared for her life.

Shiina LoSciuto/WPRI-TV

Leo also reportedly called Simmons roughly 100 times and threatened her hours before the altercation, according to Bomberg.

Leo pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail pending his next court date. His attorney, Neil Madden, said his client denies the allegations.

Candles, flowers and a photo of Simmons now mark the car wash bay where the New Bedford woman was killed.