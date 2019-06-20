Man pleads guilty to shooting liquor store owner

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is going to prison for shooting the owner of a liquor store during a failed robbery attempt.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Cye Key, 19, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court last week to multiple charges connected to the shooting at Eagan’s Package Store on April 27, 2017.

According to prosecutors, Key and another masked suspect walked into the Cohannet Street store, then Key pulled a sawed-off shotgun on the owner. When she tried to push the gun away from her face, Key fired. Prosecutors said the owner, known to store regulars as “Sistah,” took a blast of buckshot to her hand and side. She was hospitalized for several weeks.

The district attorney’s office said the judge sentenced Key to five to seven years in state prison.

The case against the second suspect, 20-year-old Billy Morris, is still open and pending, according to the district attorney’s office.