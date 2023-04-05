NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to serve up to 15 years in prison for bringing a gun to a children’s trampoline park last month.

Chantra Say, 32, pleaded guilty to charges related to the March 4 incident at Funz Trampoline Park, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Police said they went to the facility after a caller reported there was a man with a gun. Say had the weapon in a plastic bag and when officers arrived, he tried to hand it to another person before throwing it in a trash can, according to police.

Inside the bag was a 9mm pistol loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition, police said.

After initially pleading not guilty, Say changed his plea to guilty for charges of carrying an illegal firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

The DA’s office said Say has previously been convicted of assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm.

“Despite being on probation for a prior shooting, the defendant was walking around in a park for children with a loaded gun,” Quinn said. “He has a history of convictions for violent offenses and clearly continues to be a significant danger to the community. I’m pleased this case was resolved very quickly and that the defendant will be off the street for up to fifteen years.”