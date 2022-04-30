SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that killed one man and injured a woman.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to a report of a single car crash on 195 East in Swansea.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver, a man, with life threatening injuries.

He was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later.

A passenger, a woman, was also taken to Charlton with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.