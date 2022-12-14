REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office as 54-year-old Steven Lacombe.

The DA’s office said Lacombe was one of five passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash, which happened on Route 118 in Rehoboth.

First responders rushed to Attleboro Rehoboth Building Supply after an employee reported that a van had crashed into an unoccupied flatbed truck parked outside of the business, according to the DA’s office.

There were six people inside the van at the time, including the driver, who the DA’s office identified as a 67-year-old Providence man.

The driver and four other passengers were transported to the hospital, while Lacombe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later learned that the van was carrying Massachusetts Department of Mental Health patients, who were being driven from their day care facility in Taunton back to their group home in Attleboro.

The DA’s office said the driver of the van has been working for the state as a livery driver for the past six years.

The driver and four other passengers are all expected to survive.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time and it’s unclear what caused the driver to swerve and hit the flatbed truck.