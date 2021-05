NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was killed after being in a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Norton.

Around 9 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the intersection of Maple Street and John Scott Boulevard for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found that a motorcycle had crashed into a guardrail.

The operator of the motorcycle, who is not being identified at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.