Man killed in late night crash in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash late Saturday night in Dartmouth.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Old Fall River Road just before 11:15 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a jeep.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Alex Paulino, 25, of Fairhaven, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger, who are not being identified at this time, were both taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time and the crash is still under investigation.