NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Norton man early Saturday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., troopers along with other emergency personnel were called to a two vehicle crash on Route 495 north in Norton.

A preliminary investigation showed that a car traveling north hit the back of an SUV near the exit of Route 123.

The car then veered off of the right side of the road, rolled over, then caught fire.

The SUV swerved to the left after the collision and hit a guardrail.

After crews put out the fire in the car, they found that the driver had died. He is identified as Jeffrey Tagger, 52, of Randolph, Mass.

The two people in the SUV, a 48-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Brockton, Mass., were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County.