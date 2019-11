FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — A 34-year-old man is dead after he crashed his car into a tree Tuesday night, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the single-car crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Route 24 northbound near Exit 10.

The victim – who was the only person in the vehicle – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the car veered off the roadway and crashed into the tree. It’s unclear at this time what caused the car to crash.