FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police say excessive speed appeared to be a factor in a deadly crash Friday morning in Freetown.

According to police, troopers responded just before 7:30 a.m. to reports of a vehicle hitting a tree off Route 140.

Upon arrival, Freetown EMS determined the driver was dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Police say their crash reconstruction and crime scene units are assisting with the investigation.