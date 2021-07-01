Man killed in Fall River highway crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a Fall River man was killed in a crash off Route 79 Wednesday night.

Troopers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash around 7:45 p.m. on the southbound lane of the highway near the Route 24 split.

The preliminary investigation revealed the 45-year-old man was traveling in the left lane when, for reasons unknown at this time, his vehicle left the roadway and hit several trees in the median before rolling over.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Multiple lanes of Route 79 were shut down for about three hours while crews were on scene.