Man killed in 3-alarm Douglas house fire

DOUGLAS, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man in his 60s was killed in a fire late Tuesday night.

Firefighters say the three-alarm fire broke out around 10:20 p.m. at a home on Glen Street.

“There’s a lot of brush in front of the building and around back,” Douglas Fire Chief Kent Vinson said. “There was a heavy amount of fire on the backside of the building with limited crews on arrival. Within five, six minutes we had a couple of engine companies here and mutual aid on the way.”

It is unclear how the fire started.

