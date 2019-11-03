Man killed after being stuck by vehicle in Seekonk, another man also injured

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — One man was killed and another injured after being struck by a vehicle in Seekonk early Sunday morning.

Police received a call just after 12:30 a.m. that two people were hit on Oakhill Ave. in the area of Central Ave. Both police and fire and rescue personal responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they found two men who were injured and began to give them medical attention.

One victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other victim did not want to be transported.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victims is cooperating with police and no charges are expected at this time.

The names of the people involved are not being released at this time and the incident is still under investigation.