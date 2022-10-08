PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was walking on the highway early Saturday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers were called to reports of a pedestrian down on the road of Route 495 North, near exit 36B in Plainville

When police arrived, they determined the man to be deceased.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 41-year-old man, from Halifax, was walking in the northbound lanes when he was struck by a Volvo SUV. The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

A short distance from where the accident happened, police found a vehicle was in the breakdown lane. That vehicle was registered to the man who was struck and killed.

The two left lanes of Route 495 North were closed until around 7:30 a.m. this morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information is available at this time.