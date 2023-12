FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — A 51-year old man has been charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, after the van he was driving crashed into the Foxborough YMCA on Tuesday. Four children at the YMCA were hurt in the crash.

Police say they wrapped up their investigation on Friday. They are not disclosing the identity of the driver.

The man is set to have a Clerk’s Magistrate hearing to determine probable cause sometime in the foreseeable future.