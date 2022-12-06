FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — One of the men arrested following an altercation that triggered an Amber Alert in Dartmouth last week is now facing charges connected to a hit-and-run in Fall River last month.

Jeremias Cabral, 21, of Fall River, was taken into custody Monday after detectives positively identified him as the ATV rider who allegedly hit and seriously injured an officer.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Declar and Robeson streets when police believe Cabral hit and dragged him several hundred feet.

Cabral then took off on his ATV, leaving the officer seriously wounded in the middle of the road, according to police.

The officer was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was treated and released.

Cabral is facing a number of charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery on a police officer, negligent and reckless operation of a recreational vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Officers initially arrested a 17-year-old on Saturday in connection with the hit-and-run. Police said the teenager was misidentified as the suspect because he was riding an ATV nearby.

The teenager is still facing several charges connected to his ATV use, including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Cabral’s arrest comes less than a week after an incident involving his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend that led to an Amber Alert being issued for the woman and her 6-month-old son.

Prosecutors said the altercation stemmed from an argument between the two men over who was the child’s biological father.

The victim accused Cabral of threatening him with a knife and stealing his cell phone before forcing the woman and her infant into a car, which was being driven by another man.

The Amber Alert was quickly canceled after the woman and infant were found unharmed a short time later in Fall River.

The woman later told investigators she went willingly with Cabral, which is why neither him nor the driver were charged with kidnapping, according to prosecutors.

Cabral has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny in the Dartmouth incident. He was released on bail during his arraignment Friday, just two days before he was taken into custody for the hit-and-run.