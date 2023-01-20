FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car in Fall River Thursday evening.

Officers were called to South Main Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run.

The officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man, who told them he was crossing the street when he was hit by a car.

Police said the victim couldn’t provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

The man was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (508) 672-TIPS (8477).