FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was injured after falling from a pedestrian bridge near Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Saturday night.

According to a a release from the fire department, Foxboro Fire, along with Fallon Ambulance were called the scene for a report of a man that had fallen around 8:15 p.m.

The man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by helicopter to Brigham & Women’s Hospital. His condition is not know at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.