Man in hospital for months battling COVID-19, gets out in time for Father’s Day

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man, who had been in the hospital with COVID-19 since December, is now back home, just in time for Father’s Day and was able to spend the day with his two children.

Since Christmas Eve, David Rochester was in the hospital, battling complications from the illness, saying he almost died four times.

“When I got sick, I got sick with double pneumonia and COVID, so it completely destroyed my lungs,” he said. “I was in a coma for 56 days? And I was transported to Beth Israel in Boston and I was there for two months. Then I went to Vibra Hospital until last Friday.”

Eventually, Rochester was able to see some family members, but his children, a 9-year-old son and 10-month old daughter, were not able to enter the hospital.

He would update his friends and family throughout the recovery with YouTube videos.

But, on June 11th, came the ultimate update as Rochester surprised his son with the homecoming.

“I cried uncontrollably like a baby. My daughter, she doesn’t really know, but she knew, I’m just happy she remembered me and she knew it was me, because of the FaceTime. It was really upsetting that I missed so much time and I missed them so much, but so relieved that it’s over,” he said.

The 27-year-old may be back at his home in Fall River, but he is still relying on oxygen to breathe, has to learn how to walk again and gain strength.

He’s hopeful his story shows that others take this virus seriously and do what they can to stay healthy.