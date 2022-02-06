Man in critical condition, 11-year-old son injured in Swansea crash

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI)– A Malden, Mass. man and his 11-year-old son were injured in a serious car accident in Swansea Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers from the Mass. State Police were called to I-195 east, near the area of exit 8, for a report of a rollover.

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the SUV somehow veered of the right shoulder of the road, went down an embankment, then rolled over.

The driver, only being identified as a 33-year-old man from Malden, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was transported first to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital. At last check, he is in critical condition.

His 11-year-old son, who police police say was wearing his seat belt, was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital for potential minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Mass. State Police, and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section and Detective Unit for Bristol County.

No other information about the crash is available.

