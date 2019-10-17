Breaking News
Man implicated in unsolved 1990s rapes to be arraigned

SE Mass

by: The Associated Press

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who fled Massachusetts 16 years ago and was arrested in Maine this summer will be arraigned in connection with a pair of unsolved rapes from the 1990s.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn says 61-year-old Ivan Keith will be arraigned Friday in Fall River. Quinn says Keith was indicted on three counts of aggravated rape, a kidnapping charge, assault with a dangerous weapon and other violations.

Jason Maloney, Keith’s defense attorney, says his client has “declared his innocence and looks forward to his day in court.”

Keith was taken into custody Aug. 2 in remote Tremont, Maine. Quinn says Keith was using a new name.

Quinn says Keith is accused of committing a rape outside a high school in Taunton in 1997, and at a business in Easton, Massachusetts, in 1998.

