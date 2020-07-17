Man hospitalized after being struck by car in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River remains in critical condition after he was struck by a car Thursday night in Dartmouth.

Officers responded to the area of 671 State Rd. around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. They found the victim, Ryan Silvia, 37, unresponsive in the roadway with significant injuries.

According to police, Silvia was struck by a white BMW 323i. The driver remained at the scene.

Silvia was transported by MedFlight to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

There has been no word on any charges filed.

The crash remains under investigation.