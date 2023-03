PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a car in Plainville Wednesday evening.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the victim, a man in his 40s, was walking along Taunton Street near the intersection of Shepard Street when he was hit by a passing car.

The man was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.