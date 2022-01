SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A man suffered a broken leg Monday night after he was hit by a vehicle in Swansea.

Police on scene said the man was crossing Route 6 when he was struck around 9:30 p.m.

The driver stopped following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. The driver said he did not seen the man, who was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Police said the man is expected to be OK.