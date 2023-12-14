SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 55-year-old man was hit and killed by an oncoming pickup truck in Somerset Wednesday evening, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Officers rushed to the intersection of Wilbur and Brayton avenues for reports of a man who had been hit by a vehicle.

Quinn said the man, identified as Somerset resident Matthew Martinville, was walking in the roadway when he was hit. The driver, a 49-year-old Swansea man, immediately stopped and tried to assist to Martinville while calling for help.

Martinville was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.