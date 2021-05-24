Man held without bail on firearms charges in Fall River double homicide

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old Fall River man appeared in court Monday morning on several firearms charges related to a double homicide in the city last week.

The shooting occurred near Griffin Park on May 18. Officers found two people, identified as Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, and Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, both of Fall River, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to area hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

Jeremy Holmes, 18, was taken into custody on May 21 at a hotel in Burlington. He was charged with carrying a loaded illegal firearm and unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm.

Holmes was not charged with shooting and killing the two victims, but one of the victim’s loved ones yelled in court, “You took my baby.”

Prosecutors say they do not have enough evidence to charge him with murder but investigators say they found the murder weapon at the scene.

After processing surveillance video they were able to connect Holmes to the scene. His attorney Frank Camera says he has no criminal record and that police have the wrong guy.

“Mr. Holmes is not a dangerous person. He is 18 years old. He presents with absolutely no criminal record. And the extent of the investigation so far does not identify him as not only no possessing and firearm. But certainly not being any shooter,” Camera said.

Camera claims no gun has been submitted for evidence.

Holmes was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.