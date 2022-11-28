NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The 50-year-old New Bedford man convicted of stabbing a woman to death more than four years ago will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Kenneth Roark was found guilty last Wednesday of first-degree murder, home invasion and animal cruelty.

Roark was one of two people who attacked 34-year-old Chantel Bruno inside her boyfriend’s Ashley Boulevard apartment back in January 2018, according to prosecutors.

Detectives believe Roark was recruited by 51-year-old Robert Viveiros, who Quinn said lived next door to Bruno and her boyfriend.

Bruno had a hostile relationship with Viveiros, who accused her of blasting music at all hours of the day and night, according to prosecutors.

Viveiros was also aggravated by Bruno’s small dog, which he claimed barked constantly.

Together, Roark and Viveiros kicked in the front door and stabbed Bruno 49 times. Bruno’s small dog was also stabbed in the attack but survived.

Quinn said Bruno was eventually found on the ground in front of the apartment building. Prosecutors believe she had left the apartment in an attempt to find help before collapsing.

Bruno was rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Viveiros, who was convicted of first-degree murder, home invasion and animal cruelty in November 2021, is currently serving life in prison.

Roark has been sentenced to serve life in prison without the chance for parole.