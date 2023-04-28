SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man convicted of running a prostitution ring out of a Seekonk motel will spend the next three years behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Leonard Jenkins, 39, of Lynn, pleaded guilty last week to deriving support from prostitution, and attempt to suborn perjury and intimidation.

The investigation began back in October 2020 after a woman called police and claimed she was being held against her will at the Quality Inn on Highland Avenue, according to prosecutors.

The victim, who Quinn said was found hiding in the motel lobby, told the officers Jenkins had thrown at TV remote at her and wouldn’t let her leave because of a “debt.”

The woman explained that she “was having sex with men for money in order to pay off her debt to him,” and that her daughter was, “doing the same thing,” according to Quinn.

Jenkins was eventually found and arrested at a nearby gas station.

“I am glad [Jenkins] was held accountable for selling the victims’ sexual services for money,” Quinn said. “He clearly took advantage of the victims in a manipulative and despicable way.”

Jenkins was sentenced to three years in prison and one year of supervised probation.