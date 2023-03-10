NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Brockton man convicted of violently assaulting and robbing his marijuana dealer more than three years ago will spend the next three years behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Abriel Martinez, 29, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, armed assault in a dwelling and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Martinez and two unidentified suspects robbed the victim at gunpoint inside his New Bedford apartment in January 2020, according to prosecutors.

Quinn said the men struck the victim in the face with a gun before robbing him of his wallet and money. The victim was only able to identify Martinez from previous interactions, but didn’t know who the other two men were, according to prosecutors.

The case initially went to trial last October, but resulted in a hung jury.

“This is another example of the type of violent conduct that too often occurs in our urban areas, usually centered around drugs,” Quinn said. “I am glad [Martinez] is being held accountable for his violent conduct.”