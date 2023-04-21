FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River man convicted of hitting and seriously injuring an officer with his ATV last year will spend the next two years behind bars, according to authorities.

(Courtesy: Fall River Police Department)

Jeremias Cabral, 22, was arrested back in December after detectives positively identified him as the ATV rider who hit and dragged the officer several hundred feet as he was conducting a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping to check on the officer, police said Cabral sped off and left him lying in the roadway. The officer, a 17-year veteran of the Fall River Police Department, was seriously wounded.

Cabral was charged with and convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery on a police officer, negligent operation of a recreational vehicle and operating a recreational vehicle on a public way.

His arrest came two days after he faced a judge on unrelated charges stemming from an altercation that triggered an Amber Alert for his infant son.