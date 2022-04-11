NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A man will soon be sentenced after he was convicted of killing another man in New Bedford back in 2017.

After a two-week trial, a jury found 25-year-old David Antonetty Almestica guilty of second-degree murder and other charges in the stabbing death of 47-year-old Angel Camacho.

Prosecutors said the stabbing originated from a dispute over a drug transaction.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the two men met at a second-floor apartment on Tallman Street, with Antonetty Almestica intending to sell cocaine to Camacho.

When Camacho said he was unhappy with the price, Antonetty Almestica stabbed him three times, threw him down the stairs, then kicked him and hit him with a blunt object, prosecutors said.

Witnesses told police that Antonetty Almestica offered them cocaine in exchange for their silence.

In addition to second-degree murder, Antonetty Almestica was also convicted of witness intimidation and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The DA’s office said he’s being held until his sentencing, which is scheduled for April 22.

A second man, 47-year-old John Medeiros, would later be charged as an accessory to murder. Police said he’s accused of hiding evidence of the deadly stabbing.