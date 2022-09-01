FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A body found in a Fall River landfill 17 years ago has been identified through an ongoing initiative from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The agency’s Unidentified Bodies Project identified the man Thursday as 41-year-old Leon Brown of Boston.

In August 2005, police received a report of a body that was located at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road. An autopsy revealed that the man had died within a week of his body being found.

Attempts to identify the body were unsuccessful and a full DNA profile was later developed but still did not result in positive identification.

As part of the Unidentified Bodies Project, the human remains found at the landfill, along with several others, have been undergoing renewed testing from nationally recognized agencies and labs that specialize in using the most modern forensic technologies for the identification of human remains.

Brown was reported missing in 2005 and the identification was made possible using advanced fingerprint techniques and benefited from the upgrades of fingerprint information that have been made over the years.

Investigators are now considering this case a suspicious death based on the circumstances surrounding Brown’s disappearance, death and disposal of the body.

Earlier this week, Brown’s unmarked grave was located and members of DA Quinn’s office placed flowers, along with a temporary marker with his name on it.





“My office has been extremely successful in solving cold case homicides and sexual assaults from decades past. This case highlights why I decided to expand our Cold Case Unit to include unidentified human remains and missing persons,” Quinn said in a release. “Each of these human remains was a living person who had hopes and human dignity. Doing everything we possibly can to identify them is a crucial first step in then determining what happened to them.”

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s case is asked to call (508) 961-1918.