SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The New York man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a Seekonk teenager and his grandparents on Christmas night is facing additional charges.

Adam Gauthier, 41, formerly of Somerset, has been charged with manslaughter while operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence following the death of 68-year-old Donna Arruda.

Gauthier is already facing two counts each of manslaughter while operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence for the deaths of 73-year-old Floriano “Flo” Arruda and his grandson, 15-year-old Jacoby Arruda.

Investigators believe Gauthier was driving drunk on the wrong side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge when he crashed into an oncoming car.

Jacoby Arruda was killed almost instantly, according to police, while his grandfather died at the hospital early the following morning and his grandmother succumbed to her injuries Friday afternoon.

Gauthier told troopers he had been celebrating the holiday at his mother’s house in Somerset prior to the crash, according to court documents obtained by 12 News. He explained that he had a “couple glasses of wine” before leaving.

Court documents reveal that, when a trooper asked Gauthier if he was OK to drive, he replied, “possibly no.”

Troopers noted that Gauthier’s eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and his breath smelled heavily of alcohol. Gauthier was arrested after admitting to driving on the wrong side of the highway and repeatedly failing field sobriety tests.

Gauthier also acknowledged that he “should’ve just stayed” at his mother’s house instead of getting behind the wheel, according to court documents.

He is currently being held on $100,000 cash bail pending his next court date, which is slated for Tuesday.

The Arrudas will be buried together at Notre Dame Cemetery following a funeral mass on Friday morning at St. John of God Church in Somerset. Visitation hours will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. at the Auclair Funeral Home in Fall River.

Their obituaries indicate that Donna and Floriano Arruda, who were married for 38 years, “lovingly” raised their grandson following the sudden passing of his father, 28-year-old Ryan Arruda, in February 2015.