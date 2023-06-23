FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he was caught with a gun and suspected fentanyl in Fall River.

Jovani Christopher is facing a slew of firearm and drug charges, including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and possession of fentanyl.

Christopher was arrested Wednesday by officers on patrol in the city’s Corky Row neighborhood.

The officers spotted several people keeping a close eye on them before getting into a car and leaving. Police said the officers followed the car in their cruiser until it stopped at the intersection of South Main and South streets.

That’s when Christopher got out of the car and took off running.

The officers chased Christopher down the street and took him into custody after finding him hiding behind a car.

Police said Christopher had a small bag of suspected fentanyl near where he was arrested, as well as a loaded polymer gun.