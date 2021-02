WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A 50-year-old Assonet man died in a head-on crash on Route 1 in Wrentham Tuesday evening, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the two-car crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the southbound side of Route 1.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported by MedFlight to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.