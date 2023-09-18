FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating the death of a New Hampshire man following an “incident” at Sunday night’s New England Patriots game, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Morrissey said first responders rushed to the 300 section of Gillette Stadium’s upper deck around 11 p.m. and found a 53-year-old man who was “in apparent need to medical attention.”

The man, identified as Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding Mooney’s death are unknown at this time and his cause of death has not yet been determined.

12 News spoke with a witness, who wished to remain anonymous, regarding what may have led up to Mooney’s death.

The witness said Mooney may have been involved in a fight with another fan, during which one “vicious punch” was thrown. That punch knocked a man unconscious, the witness said, and first responders performed CPR on him for several minutes before whisking him away on a backboard.

The witness described the entire ordeal as being “horrific to watch.”

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges in connection with Mooney’s death.