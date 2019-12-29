Man dies after fire in New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — One man has died after a fire at a home in New Bedford Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called to the home on Myrtle Street just after 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the building.

The victim, whose identity is not being released at this time, was found on the second floor of the home. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The fire left behind extensive damage to the second floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.