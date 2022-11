FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 57-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Saturday morning.

Foxboro resident Michael Shaw was hit by a car on Cohasset Street, according to police.

Shaw was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, identified by police as a 35-year-old Foxboro resident, remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.