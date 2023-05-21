MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that a man detained during a homicide investigation in Mansfield on Saturday, is now facing gun charges.

According to a release, William O’Brien, 22, of Manchester-By-The-Sea, is being charged with carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Monday.

Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, Mansfield police were called to West Church Street for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 23-year-old Samuel Waters, of Mansfield, deceased and had appeared to have been shot multiple times.

The District Attorney’s office says the investigation is ongoing and no further information can be released at this time.