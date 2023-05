REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a crash that critically wounded a man in Rehoboth Thursday night.

Rehoboth Deputy Police Chief Brian Ramos tells 12 News the 42-year-old Dighton man crashed his car into a tree near the intersection of Hornbine Road and Baker Street.

The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Ramos.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.