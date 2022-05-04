FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Fall River Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Nashua Street just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Fall River Police Captain Barden Castro.

When they arrived, Castro said officers found a man suffering from stabbed wounds to his chest and neck.

The victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Castro said the incident remains under investigation and no one is in custody at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.