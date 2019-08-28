Man critically injured in Fall River hit-and-run

Breaking News
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the driver who hit and critically injured a man walking along the side of the road in Fall River.

According to the Fall River Police Department, a 24-year-old man was walking on Brayton Avenue when he was hit by a black vehicle.

Police were told by a witness that the vehicle stopped for a moment, but ultimately fled the scene.

The man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with a serious head injury.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police said they searched the area for surveillance video of the vehicle, but came up empty-handed.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511.

