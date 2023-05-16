A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Bridgewater man convicted of stabbing someone outside of a Taunton gas station will spend at least four years behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Ryan O’Day, 33, pleaded guilty last week to the July 2019 stabbing, which Quinn said reportedly stemmed from an argument over a woman.

Surveillance footage from the gas station parking lot showed O’Day dragging the victim out of his car and stabbing him several times. O’Day then hopped into the driver’s seat of the victim’s car and took off.

Quinn said O’Day returned to the gas station a short time later to explain what had happened, but his account didn’t match what the surveillance footage showed.

O’Day has been convicted of assault and battery and armed carjacking. He was sentenced to spend between four and five-and-a-half years in prison.

“I’m glad [O’Day] was held accountable for this senseless act of violence committed against the victim,” Quinn said.

Quinn said at the time of his arrest, O’Day was on probation for domestic assault and battery and strangulation. He received an additional 18 months in prison for violating his probation.

The victim was not seriously injured.