FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A homeless man convicted of violently assaulting and strangling his girlfriend in Fairhaven will spend at least three years behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

Quinn said the victim was staying with Furtado in his tent in the woods in August 2020 after leaving her sober house program in New Bedford.

The victim told officers Furtado returned from a trip to Market Basket intoxicated, according to prosecutors.

Quinn said Furtado picked up a rock and hit the victim with it, and strangled her when she tried to run away.

The victim ran to a nearby home for help and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

“[Furtado] brutally assaulted the victim, causing serious injury.” Quinn said. “This sentence holds him accountable and protects the victim and the public from him.”

Furtado will serve three to five years in prison, followed by one year of probation.